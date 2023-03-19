Allegheny D.A. seeks death penalty in officer’s killing

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Prosecutors in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania say they plan to seek the death penalty if a man is convicted of first-degree murder in last month’s fatal shooting of one police officer and the wounding of another. Thirty-one-year-old Johnathan Jermia Morris of McKeesport is charged in the Feb. 6 shooting that killed Officer Sean Sluganski. A detective said Morris told him he didn’t remember firing at the officer and only shot after failing to scare off the police. Prosecutors cited several reasons capital punishment would be warranted, including that the victim was a police officer. Pennsylvania hasn’t carried out an execution since 1999.

