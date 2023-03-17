State voter fraud system fractures as Republicans opt out

ATLANTA (AP) — Election officials from states enrolled in a bipartisan effort to ensure accurate voter lists decided Friday against making rule changes that had been pushed by Republicans and fueled by conspiracy theories, prompting more defections by GOP-leaning states. The Electronic Registration Information Center, more commonly known as ERIC, has a record of combating voter fraud. Yet, it has drawn suspicion from some Republicans after a series of online stories last year questioning its funding and purpose. Earlier this month, election officials from Florida, Missouri and West Virginia said they planned to withdraw from the group, joining Louisiana and Alabama.

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and JULIE CARR SMYTH Associated Press

