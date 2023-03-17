Dems say many foreign gifts to Trump remain unaccounted for

WASHINGTON (AP) — A report from a House committee’s Democrats says Donald Trump’s White House has failed to report more than 100 gifts from foreign nations. And federal officials have been unable to find a life-size painting of Trump given to him by the president of El Salvador as well as golf clubs from the prime minister of Japan, according to Friday’s report. The report says the unreported items include 16 gifts from Saudi Arabia totaling more than $45,000, including a dagger valued at up to $24,000, and 17 presents from India that included expensive cufflinks, a vase and a $4,600 model of the Taj Mahal.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.