Crash fugitive returned to Michigan, held on $1m bail

A woman accused of fleeing to Thailand after killing a Michigan State University student in a hit-and-run crash has been returned to Michigan and is being held on $1 million bail. Investigators believe Tubtim “Sue” Howson struck 22-year-old Benjamin Kable in Oakland County on Jan 1. Howson is a dual U.S. and Taiwanese citizen and left Michigan for Bangkok on Jan. 3. Authorities in Thailand took her into custody there. She was returned to the U.S. in February and held in San Francisco. The Oakland County Sheriff’s office says she was returned to Michigan on Wednesday. She was arraigned Friday on a charge of failing to stop at the scene of an accident and ordered held on bond.

