US Secretary of State Blinken visits Niger on Africa tour
By DALATOU MAMANE and KRISTA LARSON
Associated Press
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is seeking to strengthen ties with Niger as Russian influence is on the rise in other countries in Africa’s Sahel region. Blinken on Thursday became the first American secretary of state to visit the West African nation. Niger has increasingly become a key partner for Western governments at a time when neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso are seeing growing Russian influence. Last year, France relocated its remaining troops on Malian soil to Niger amid deteriorating relations with the Malian coup leader-turned-president. On Thursday, Blinken announced $150 million in direct assistance to some countries in the Sahel.