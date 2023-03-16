Thai police to get mental health checks after fatal standoff
BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand will be subject to random checks of their physical and mental health after a 27-hour standoff where a senior officer holed up and fired a gun into the air until he was subdued by fellow officers. The senior officer, police Lt. Col. Kitikarn Sangbun, died in a hospital Wednesday night of multiple gunshot wounds sustained during the standoff at his home on the fringes of the capital Bangkok. Police said without elaborating that Kitikarn had been suffering from mental health issues and stress in his work and personal life. Thai media reported that the police Inspector General’s Office has ordered random health checks be carried out on officers nationwide to help avoid similar situations.