Tanzania’s first female president on visit to South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan, on a state visit to South Africa, has urged more security cooperation and trade between the two countries. Hassan, Tanzania’s first female leader, met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the capital Pretoria on Thursday where her delegation of Cabinet ministers also discussed trade opportunities and possible agreements with their South African counterparts. This is Hassan’s first official visit to South Africa since she became president of Tanzania following the death of her predecessor John Magufuli in 2021. Ramaphosa said trade volumes between Tanzania and South Africa continued to increase but could be improved further.

