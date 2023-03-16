Stolen helicopter crashes at Sacramento Executive Airport

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the attempted theft of a helicopter has ended in wreckage when it crashed at Sacramento Executive Airport. Sacramento police say someone went to the airport before dawn Wednesday and tried to start four helicopters that were sitting on the tarmac. Authorities say the thief managed to operate one but the chopper wound up crashing. The Bell 429 helicopter ended up laying on its side with its rotors sheared off and its tail boom cracked. No injuries were reported. Authorities say the thief took off and no arrests have been made, but the FBI has joined in the investigation.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.