Southern California jailbreak mastermind convicted

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — An inmate who organized a daring, elaborate Southern California jailbreak in 2016 has been found guilty of the escape. Hossein Nayeri was convicted Thursday in Orange County, but jurors acquitted him of kidnapping a taxi driver while on the run. Nayeri and two other men broke out of the Orange County Central Jail Complex in Santa Ana, prompting a weeklong manhunt. They cut through a metal grate, climbed through plumbing shafts, and used bed linens to climb down five stories. Nayeri already is serving life in prison after he was convicted in 2020 of kidnapping, torturing and mutilating a marijuana dispensary owner he mistakenly believed had buried $1 million in the desert.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.