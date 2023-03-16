Prosecutor: Some of the 6 missing women in Mexico found dead
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A prosecutor in Mexico says there is evidence that some of the six women who went missing on March 7 have been found dead. Carlos Zamarripa is the head prosecutor of the violence-plagued state of Guanajuato. Zamarripa said Thursday that “unfortunately we have found signs that some of them were killed.” The women, who may have been traveling together, disappeared on the outskirts of the city of Celaya, Guanajuato. Authorities posted search bulletins for the six women on March 9, and hoped to find them alive. Zamarripa said the crime scene was still being examined by investigators to determine the number of dead and their identities.