Pope sought to lose ‘as little as possible’ in London deal

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican’s No. 3 says Pope Francis gave clear indications to get out of a disastrous London real estate deal at the heart of big criminal trial. Archbishop Edgar Pena Parra, the “substitute” in the secretariat of state, was the highest-ranking witness to be questioned during the trial. Questioned Thursday by the defense, he quoted Francis as giving clear indications of how to get out of the deal. He said the Vatican must “start over and lose as little money as possible” in negotiating an exit strategy that eventually involved paying off a broker 15 million euros.

