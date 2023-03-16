Nurses, paramedics reach pay deal to end England strikes
By BRIAN MELLEY
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Leaders of unions representing hundreds of thousands of nurses, ambulance crews and other health care workers in England have reached a deal to resolve months of disruptive strikes for higher wages. The deal negotiated by government officials and union leaders would give workers a lump sum payment for the current year and a 5% raise next year. Any strike actions will be halted while rank-and-file members vote on whether to accept it. The agreement announced Thursday doesn’t resolve a similar pay dispute involving early career doctors who have picketed this week. Walkouts by teachers, train drivers, airport baggage handlers, border staff, bus drivers and postal workers since last summer have created havoc for Britons.