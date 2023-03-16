Argentines struggle to make ends meet amid 100% inflation
By DANIEL POLITI
Associated Press
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Jesica Fernández used to join seven family members every weekend for a large beef barbeque. Beef is no longer on the menu, and now they’re more likely to eat spaghetti or chicken wings. She says that in beef-loving Argentina, barbeques nowadays happen only on birthdays or special occasions. Fernández is among the millions of Argentines struggling to make ends meet as the country’s annual inflation rate clocked in at 102.5 percent in February, the first time it has reached triple digits since 1991.