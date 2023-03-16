Alaska volcanoes now pose lower threat, after quakes slow
By MARK THIESSEN
Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Diminished earthquake activity has led authorities to reduce the warning levels at two volcanoes on an uninhabited island in Alaska’s Aleutian chain because of the decreased potential for eruptions. On Thursday, the Alaska Volcano Observatory lowered the warning level to “Advisory” status from “Watch” for both Tanaga and Takawangha volcanoes on remote Tanaga Island, located about 1,250 miles southwest of Anchorage. A swarm of earthquakes between March 9 and 11 signaled the increased chance of an eruption. However, since then, the rate and magnitude of quakes have decreased. Officials say no other signs of unrest have been detected.