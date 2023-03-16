3 dead in rioting blamed on gangs in Brazil’s northeast

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — National guard troops are patrolling northeastern Brazil after three nights of rioting allegedly ordered by imprisoned gang members that has left windows smashed, buses ablaze and at least three people dead. Most of the violence has been in Rio Grande do Norte state where a couple dozen cities have seen gun attacks on public buildings and arson attacks on buses and gas stations since Monday night. Three people were killed, including two rioters killed in shootouts with police. Rio Grande do Norte’s public security secretary, Francisco Araújo, says the attacks are being ordered from within the state’s biggest prison, after wardens declined to grant prisoners’ demands for televisions, conjugal visits and electricity.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.