2 police officers killed in Canadian city of Edmonton

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Edmonton police say two patrol officers were killed while responding to a call. Police did not immediately release any details about what happened. Police chief Dale McFee was expected to make a statement later Thursday. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his support to the officers’ loved ones and colleagues. “Every day, police officers put themselves in harm’s way to keep people safe. The news that two ⁦‪Edmonton police‬⁩ officers have been killed in the line of duty reminds us of that reality” Trudeau wrote. The Edmonton Police Commission canceled a public meeting that had been planned for Thursday.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.