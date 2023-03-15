Wisconsin Republicans propose abortion ban exceptions

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature are proposing rape and incest exceptions to the state’s 1849 abortion ban and clarifying when abortions that protect the health of the mother would be allowed. But the bill they unveiled Wednesday would not return the same rights that were in place under Roe v. Wade. The move comes as a pending lawsuit supported by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers seeks to overturn the ban entirely and return the law as it was before Roe v. Wade was overturned. Evers and Democratic leaders soundly rejected the Republican proposal, calling it a cynical ploy to deceive voters just three weeks before a pivotal Wisconsin Supreme Court election.

