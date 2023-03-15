US, Russian military chiefs resume contact to discuss drone

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says he spoke to his Russian counterpart about the destruction of a U.S. drone over the Black Sea, which had brought the two countries closest to direct conflict since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago. Austin’s call with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday was the first in five months. That the two military chiefs were talking underscored the seriousness of the encounter over the Black Sea. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, contact between U.S. and Russian military leaders has been limited, with Russian officials refusing to take U.S. military calls in the early months of the war. Shoigu and Austin last spoke in October.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and TARA COPP Associated Press

