Ugandan leader’s son unnerves with tweets of ambitions

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — On Twitter, the Ugandan president’s son has mused about invading neighboring Kenya, praised Russian President Vladimir Putin and offered cattle for the Italian prime minister’s hand in marriage. While many tweets are dismissed as laughable, the ones about succeeding his father in this East African nation are instead a source of concern for some. Many Ugandans want decisive political change after nearly four2021 decades, but the son of President Yoweri Museveni is already claiming victory. For now, Muhoozi Kainerugaba is at the peak of his military career as a four-star general who is a linchpin of the security apparatus supporting Museveni.

