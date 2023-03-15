Trump allies file ethics complaint against Gov. DeSantis
By JILL COLVIN and BRENDAN FARRINGTON
Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Allies of former President Donald Trump have filed a complaint with the Florida Commission on Ethics accusing Gov. Ron DeSantis of violating campaign finance and ethics rules by running a shadow bid for the White House. DeSantis is a leading potential 2024 primary rival to Trump. DeSantis’ office calls it a “frivolous and politically motivated” charge. The complaint from the MAGA Inc. super PAC asks the commission to investigate DeSantis for allegedly “leveraging his elected office and breaching his associated duties in a coordinated effort to develop his national profile, enrich himself and his political allies, and influence the national electorate.”