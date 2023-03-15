Thousands of LA school district workers to hold 3-day strike

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tens of thousands of workers in the Los Angeles Unified School District will strike for three days next week over stalled contract talks and teachers will join them, likely shutting down the nation’s second-largest school system. The strike will begin Tuesday. It was announced Wednesday at a rally by leaders of the Service Employees International Union, which represents about 30,000 teachers’ aides, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and other support staff. The union representing 35,000 teachers, counselors and other staff says teachers will join support staffers on the picket lines has advised its members to honor picket lines. The district says that probably will force it to close the schools for safety reasons.

