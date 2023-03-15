Maui businessman sued for $2M after grounding luxury yacht

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — A business owner whose luxury yacht ran aground and leaked diesel fuel into waters off the Hawaiian island of Maui last month is being sued for more than $2 million in damages by a trust that sold him the vessel. The Maui News reports the lawsuit seeks at least $1.45 million for the loss of the yacht, which was supposed to be paid off over the course of 15 years. It also seeks least $500,000 for salvage work and at least $500,000 for environmental damages. The 94-foot yacht Nakoa ran aground in Honolua Bay on Feb. 20 after its mooring line snapped.

