Italian’s espresso machine a hit at World Baseball Classic

TOKYO (AP) — Old-time baseball players would be appalled. Italy’s dugout at the World Baseball Classic comes outfitted with an espresso machine. And it’s getting lots of attention. Manager Mike Piazza says: “We are kind of shocked, actually, because this is something in Italian culture that’s sort of like water. I mean, coffee would be right after water.” Piazza said he was content with the Nespresso machine in the dugout, but dissatisfied the coffee was being served in a paper cup and not a ceramic one.

