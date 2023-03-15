Indonesia arrests 4 foreigners for alleged drug smuggling
By TATAN SYUFLANA
Associated Press
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities say they have arrested four foreigners for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into the country, including a Nigerian man who had swallowed dozens of capsules filled with more than 2.2 pounds of methamphetamine. A Brazilian man and three Nigerian men were arrested separately between January and March at Soekarno-Hatta international airport in Jakarta and several apartments in the capital, police spokesperson Trunoyudo Wisnu Andika said Wednesday at a news conference in Jakarta. Indonesia is a major hub for drug trafficking in Southeast Asia and has strict drug laws, with convicted smugglers sometimes executed by firing squad.