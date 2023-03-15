Garcetti’s long-stalled India-envoy nomination faces Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is holding a make-or-break vote on the long-stalled nomination of former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to become ambassador to India. The outcome appears uncertain, amid questions about Garcetti’s support from Democrats and the continuing fallout from a sexual harassment scandal involving a former top adviser at City Hall. With some fellow Democrats opposed, at least a few Republicans have said they plan to vote for his nomination. The vacancy in the ambassadorship has been a diplomatic gap for the Biden administration at a time of rising global tensions

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD, MARY CLARE JALONICK and CHRIS MEGERIAN Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.