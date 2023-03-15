FBI raids home of ex-Maryland official as manhunt continues

BALTIMORE (AP) — FBI agents raided Roy McGrath’s Florida home Wednesday morning, two days after the one-time top aide to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan failed to appear in Baltimore federal court to stand trial on corruption charges. His attorney, Joseph Murtha, said McGrath’s wife, Laura Bruner, who was home during the FBI raid, has been cooperating with authorities. The U.S. Marshals Service declared McGrath a wanted fugitive. McGrath stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the state, including a fraudulent severance payment he obtained after leaving his position as executive director of the Maryland Environmental Service to become Hogan’s chief of staff in 2020, according to a grand jury indictment.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.