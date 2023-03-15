EXPLAINER: Next steps for Black reparations in San Francisco
By JANIE HAR
Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco leaders have backed the idea of paying reparations to Black people to atone for slavery and the systemic discrimination that followed. But exactly what those reparations will look like remains up in the air. A city-created advisory committee has made more than 100 draft recommendations. They include $5 million payments to individuals and efforts to boost Black business ownership. The committee recommends San Francisco public schools hire more Black teachers and establish a core Black history and culture curriculum. The San Francisco Board of Supervisors held an initial hearing on the proposal this week but won’t take it up again until September.