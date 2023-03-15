Dozens at big Nissan Tennessee plant will vote on own union

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A group of 75 tool and die technicians at a Nissan assembly plant in Tennessee with thousands of workers will hold a long-delayed vote on whether to form a union. Those leading the drive hope for an elusive win at a foreign-owned auto assembly plant in the traditionally anti-union South. Thursday’s election at Nissan’s Smyrna facility follows two years of legal wrangling with the National Labor Relations Board. Tim Wright of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers says the long process has taken a toll on the campaign, and some supporters have since left Nissan.

