Colombian coal mine blast kills 11, search on for survivors

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A powerful explosion in a coal mine in central Colombia that affected four other mines linked by tunnels has killed at least 11 people and left 10 others missing. President Gustavo Petro said on his Twitter account that rescuers were making every effort to reach the trapped miners. The blast, which was attributed to a build up of methane gas, took place Tuesday night in Cundinamarca province. Fire department Capt. Álvaro Farfán said the explosion affected five mines interconnected by tunnels, generating a “chain” blast. Petro later raised the death toll to 11. Energy and Mines Minister Irene Vélez said 10 miners were trapped.

