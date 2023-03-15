Austrian police: Possible threat to Vienna places of worship
By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER and PHILIPP JENNE
Associated Press
VIENNA (AP) — Austrian police are warning of a possible “Islamist-motivated attack” targeting churches and other houses of worship in Vienna. They cited undisclosed information the country’s intelligence service had received. Police in Vienna tweeted Wednesday that they had heightened security in front of certain buildings, including churches, and increased the presence of officers in the Austrian capital. They tweeted that there is a “nonspecific threat of an assault against Churches,” and other houses of worship and that if they had any more concrete information they would let people know immediately.