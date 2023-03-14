Swedish leader: Finland likely to join NATO before Sweden

HELSINKI (AP) — Sweden’s prime minister has acknowledged that it is likely that neighbor Finland will join NATO before his country does, due to Turkey’s opposition to the Swedish bid. Ulf Kristersson said during a news conference in Stockholm on Tuesday that it has been clear since last year that Finland’s road into membership has been smoother than Sweden’s. Turkey accuses both nations, but particularly Sweden, of being too soft on groups it deems to be terror organizations or existential threats to Turkey, including Kurdish groups. All 30 members of NATO must approve new members, and Turkey is holding out, seeking assurances and guarantees.

