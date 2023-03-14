Russian missile hits another Ukraine apartment block, 1 dead

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian missile has struck an apartment building in the center of the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk. Officials said the strike killed at least one person and wounded three others in one of Ukraine’s major city strongholds in its eastern Donetsk region as it fights against Moscow’s invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video showing gaping holes in the façade of the low-rise building that bore the brunt of the strike. Other officials posted photos of the building with mounds of rubble in front of it. The war that erupted after Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022 has brought heavy civilian casualties. Ukraine authorities said that Tuesday’s victims were among the at least six civilians killed and 30 wounded in 24 hours.

