Pakistan police, ex-PM Khan supporters scuffle near his home

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police are scuffling with former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s supporters outside his home in the eastern city of Lahore. Officers arrived there to serve a warrant for the 71-year-old opposition leader to appear in court later this week on charges of illegally selling state gifts he had received during his term as premier and concealing assets. No injuries were immediately reported in Tuesday’s violence and it was not clear if police would deliver the warrant. Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament last April, has claimed that the string of cases against him, which include terrorism charges, are a plot to discredit him.

