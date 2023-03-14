Ohio State asks court to hear Title IX issues in abuse suits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to consider questions about the law known as Title IX in a case stemming from lawsuits over decades-old sexual abuse by the late team doctor Richard Strauss. The case affects whether more than 230 men can proceed with lawsuits against OSU. Its petition filed Tuesday asks the court to review two aspects: When does the clock start on the legal time limit for filing such Title IX claims about an institution’s alleged “deliberate indifference” toward sexual harassment? And does the right to bring such claims apply to people who aren’t students or employees there?

