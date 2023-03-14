Skip to Content
New Mexico enacts law to keep guns away from children

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed a bill that makes it a crime to store firearms in places that children could access. The law was signed into law on Tuesday and takes effect on June 16. Earlier this year, a 6-year-old student in Virginia shot his teacher, which added to debates across the country about gun control and school safety. Exemptions from prosecution include self-defense by a child or defense of another person. New Mexico is among the top 10 states for firearms deaths per capita. Criminal provisions do not apply if a child accesses a gun with authorization of a parent or guardian for lawful purposes.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

