WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Forecasters are warning of more flooding, potentially damaging winds and difficult travel conditions on mountain roads as a new atmospheric river pushes into swamped California. Initial precipitation was light to moderate early Tuesday as the system spread across northern and central regions. But the National Weather Service says it is moving through more quickly than expected and most of the rainfall will shift southward. Planned evacuation orders have taken effect in Southern California for some areas of Santa Barbara County where recent wildfires have burned. The latest system is the 11th atmospheric river to hit California this winter.

By HAVEN DALEY and JOHN ANTCZAK Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.