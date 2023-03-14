New atmospheric river pushes into swamped California
By HAVEN DALEY and JOHN ANTCZAK
Associated Press
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Forecasters are warning of more flooding, potentially damaging winds and difficult travel conditions on mountain roads as a new atmospheric river pushes into swamped California. Initial precipitation was light to moderate early Tuesday as the system spread across northern and central regions. But the National Weather Service says it is moving through more quickly than expected and most of the rainfall will shift southward. Planned evacuation orders have taken effect in Southern California for some areas of Santa Barbara County where recent wildfires have burned. The latest system is the 11th atmospheric river to hit California this winter.