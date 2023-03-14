Conductor of train that killed woman cleared of wrongdoing

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The conductor of a San Francisco train that in 2021 dragged to death a woman has been cleared of wrongdoing by federal investigators. According to a report by the National Transportation Safety Board made public Tuesday, the conductor followed procedures that required him to look for passengers before departing a station but did not see the dog leash trapped between the doors or the woman who was more than 600 feet away from him. The NTSB says dim lighting at the station likely affected the conductor’s visibility. The woman boarded a Bay Area Rapid Transit train with her dog tethered to her waist by a leash.

