Chevron hasn’t complied with new California gas pricing law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Chevron has not complied with a new California law requiring it to disclose data on pricing. The law requires oil companies to report how much money they are making from selling gasoline in California. The California Energy Commission says that four of the big five oil refiners have complied with the law. The commission says Chevron only provided a small fraction of the data and objected to everything else. Chevron has asked the commission to delay enforcing the law so it can clarify what data must be reported. The commission has already denied an earlier request to do this.

