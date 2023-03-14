Car collides with Dallas horse riders, killing 1, injuring 2

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say a 14-year-old on horseback was killed and two other teens were injured in a collision between a vehicle and the group of teens, who were riding stolen horses. Police say the two riders who were injured — a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old — were hospitalized in stable condition after the crash early Tuesday morning, and no charges are expected for the driver of the vehicle, who remained at the scene. Police say one horse died at the scene, another was euthanized at the scene by a veterinarian and the third horse was injured but expected to survive. The crash occurred on a highway south of downtown.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.