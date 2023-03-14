Attack lines broaden beyond abortion in Wisconsin court race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The lines of attack in Wisconsin’s high stakes race for Wisconsin Supreme Court are broadening beyond abortion with three weeks to go in the contest that is already the most expensive election of its kind. Democratic-endorsed candidate Janet Protasiewicz initially focused largely on abortion. But she is now going after her Republican-backed challenger Dan Kelly over work he did for the GOP, critical statements he made on Social Security and other issues. Kelly’s backers are largely trying to paint Protasiewicz as weak on crime. The winner in the April 4 election will determine majority control of the court. Kelly was to take questions from a panel of reporters Tuesday.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.