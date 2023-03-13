FBI: Hate crimes showed another alarming rise in 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — A newly released FBI report shows the number of hate crimes in the U.S. jumped again in 2021, continuing an alarming rise. The data released Monday showed a nearly 12% increase in hate crimes. That marks a reversal from an earlier, incomplete report in December that appeared to show a drop. The previous data was missing information from some of the nation’s largest cities, including New York and Los Angeles. Researchers say the new, more complete data set shows hate crime in the U.S. is at its highest level in decades. Most victims were targeted over race or ethnicity, followed by sexual orientation and religion.

