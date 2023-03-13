Autopsy: ‘Cop City’ protester had hands raised when killed

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A slain protester’s family says an environmental activist in Georgia was sitting cross-legged with their hands in the air when they were fatally shot by a state trooper. The family of Manuel Paez Terán held a news conference Monday to announce the results of an autopsy they’d commissioned. The family’s attorneys have filed an open-records lawsuit to force Atlanta police to release more evidence connected to the Jan. 18 shooting. Authorities say officers killed Paez Terán after the 26-year-old shot a trooper while officers cleared activists from a forest where officials are planning to build a huge police training center. Family and friends say the activist, who went by the name Tortuguita, practiced non-violence and have accused authorities of murder.

