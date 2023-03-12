Youngkin scores some legislative wins as he eyes White House

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — In two years as Virginia’s governor, Republican Glenn Youngkin has gone from political newcomer to potential 2024 presidential candidate. In January, the former private equity fund executive kicked off the state’s legislative session by telling lawmakers he wanted to “get more done, and get it done faster.” It’s clear clear he’s earned a series of wins as he tries to push the Democratic-leaning state to the right. Among those victories are measures taking a tougher stance against China and promoting workforce development. But his push for more tax cuts is tied up in budget talks and other priorities were stymied by the Democratic-majority state Senate.

By SARAH RANKIN and MICHELLE L. PRICE Associated Press

