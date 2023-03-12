Ohio judge to decide on insanity defense in child slayings

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio judge is set to decide this week on the validity of the insanity defense submitted by a man charged with fatally shooting two of his girlfriend’s three young sons and wounding the third. The Toledo Blade reports Judge Eric Allen Marks must decide whether 29-year-old Kevin Moore knew his actions were wrong at the time of the February 2021 shootings in Toledo. Moore is charged with aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder. Two psychologists suggest he knew right from wrong at the time and therefore doesn’t qualify for an insanity defense under current Ohio law. However, a psychologist called by the defense disagrees.

