Malaysian ex-PM Muhyiddin hit with seventh graft charge

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has pleaded innocent to another corruption charge. The seventh charge against him involves receiving illegal proceeds of $1.1 million that was banked to his political party. Muhyiddin is Malaysia’s second leader to be indicted after leaving office and has called the case against him a political persecution. He pleaded innocent on Friday to four charges of abusing his power to obtain bribes for his party and two charges of money laundering. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim rejected accusations that the charges were politically motivated.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.