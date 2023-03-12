Hollywood stars spend Oscars eve at annual Chanel dinner

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The night before the Oscars, many of Hollywood’s biggest stars were not early to bed before the show. They were instead chatting the night away, martinis and champagne in hand, at the storied Polo Lounge in The Beverly Hills Hotel for the annual Chanel and Charles Finch dinner, an invite that’s even harder to get than a seat at the Academy Awards. Attendees Saturday night included Nicole Kidman, Kristen Stewart, Marion Cotillard, Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Tessa Thompson, Camila Morrone, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. During the dinner they were treated to a performance by “The White Lotus’s” Beatrice Grannò.

