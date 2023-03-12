Chicago firefighter’s 2 kids die after fire claims wife, son

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a Chicago firefighter’s two remaining children have died days after a fire at the family’s Northwest Side home also fatally injured his wife and 7-year-old son. The Chicago Sun-Times reports the Cook County medical examiner’s office says firefighter Walter Stewart’s 2-year-old son, Emory Day-Stewart, and his 9-year-old daughter, Autumn Day-Stewart, died from injuries related to smoke inhalation. Stewart’s wife, 36-year-old Summer Day-Stewart, died Thursday, and their 7-year-old son, Ezra Stewart, died Wednesday after the mother and three children were rescued Tuesday night from the family’s burning home in the Montclare neighborhood. They were rushed to hospitals after suffering smoke inhalation.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.