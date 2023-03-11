Tractor-trolley in Pakistan falls into canal, killing 10

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — An official say a tractor-pulled trolley transporting villagers to a shrine fell into an irrigation canal in eastern Pakistan, killing at least 10 people. The head of the rescue service in the Dera Ghazi Khan district of Punjab province, said 27 of the 46 people onboard the trolley were rescued after the Friday accident by the time the operation was suspended due to darkness. Five bodies were retrieved and some of the rescued were injured. The official said another five bodies were retrieved when searchers began again Saturday. The dead included three children and seven women. Nine people were still unaccounted for Saturday.

