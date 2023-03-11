Ex-Navajo president honored in funeral procession, reception

LOW MOUNTAIN, Ariz. (AP) — Former Navajo Nation President Peterson Zah is being remembered as an inspirational, humble leader with a passion for education and commitment to his people. Zah was honored Saturday with a funeral procession that stretched from western New Mexico into eastern Arizona. People along a 100-mile route said their final farewells to a monumental leader who made education, family, culture and Navajo language hallmarks of his life. Zah died late Tuesday after a lengthy illness. He was 85. A private funeral and burial was held at his family’s cemetery in Low Mountain, Arizona. Hundreds gathered Saturday afternoon for a public reception near the Navajo capital of Window Rock.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.