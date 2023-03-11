Skip to Content
AP National News
3D-printed rocket remains grounded after more launch aborts

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By MARCIA DUNN
AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A rocket made almost completely of 3D-printed parts remains grounded after back-to-back launch aborts. Relativity Space’s rocket came within a half-second of blasting off Saturday on its debut flight from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The engines ignited, but abruptly shut down, leaving the rocket standing on its pad. Launch controllers reset the countdown clocks and tried again. But once more, on-board flight computers halted the countdown, this time with 46 seconds remaining. Wednesday’s launch attempt got down to the final minute.

